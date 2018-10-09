Selleck agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Slovakian club HC Banska Bystrica on Sunday.

Selleck went undrafted coming out of college, despite winning the NCAA Division III Player of the Year award in 2009-10. The winger has bounced around the AHL, where he has made 488 appearances in which he tallied 49 goals and 65 helpers. In his three NHL outings, the 30-year-old snagged an assist, which will likely go down as his only NHL point.