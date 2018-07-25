Eric Tangradi: Earns two-way deal with New Jersey
Tangradi signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Wednesday.
Tangradi was invited to training camp with the Red Wings last October, but the winger sustained a knee injury and ended up playing exclusively with AHL Grand Rapids that season. He recorded 31 goals, 33 assists and a plus-12 rating with the minor-league club, though Tangradi's shaping up to be a career organizational tweener.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...