Tangradi signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Wednesday.

Tangradi was invited to training camp with the Red Wings last October, but the winger sustained a knee injury and ended up playing exclusively with AHL Grand Rapids that season. He recorded 31 goals, 33 assists and a plus-12 rating with the minor-league club, though Tangradi's shaping up to be a career organizational tweener.