Eric Walsky: Forced to retire
Walsky will end his professional career due to lingering concussion symptoms, Jerome Reynard of 24 heures reports.
Walsky -- who was born and raised in Alaska -- spent the bulk of his career playing in Switzerland and even logged five international appearances for the Swiss. Undrafted coming out of Colorado College, the winger spent two seasons in the AHL with Manitoba, but was never able to crack an NHL lineup.
