According to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, Brannstrom won't receive a qualifying offer from Ottawa before Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Brannstrom accounted for three goals, 20 points, 77 shots on net and 111 blocked shots in 76 outings during the 2023-24 campaign. The 24-year-old blueliner will be free to sign elsewhere Monday when the market opens.
