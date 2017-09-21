Erik Cole: Retiring with 'Canes
Cole inked an honorary deal to retire as a member of the Hurricanes, Lindsay Kramer of Syracuse.com reports.
Cole was drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 1998 NHL Draft and spent nine seasons with the club, making additional stops with Edmonton, Montreal, Dallas and Detroit. All told, the Clarkson University product played in 892 NHL games, in which he registered 265 goals, 267 assists and 659 PIM. A Stanley Cup winner in 2006, Cole also suited up for the United States in 20 contests from 2005 to 2007, including the 2006 Winter Olympics.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...