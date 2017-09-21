Cole inked an honorary deal to retire as a member of the Hurricanes, Lindsay Kramer of Syracuse.com reports.

Cole was drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 1998 NHL Draft and spent nine seasons with the club, making additional stops with Edmonton, Montreal, Dallas and Detroit. All told, the Clarkson University product played in 892 NHL games, in which he registered 265 goals, 267 assists and 659 PIM. A Stanley Cup winner in 2006, Cole also suited up for the United States in 20 contests from 2005 to 2007, including the 2006 Winter Olympics.