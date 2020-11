Condra will link up with the Blackhawks as a player development coach, thereby ending his playing career.

Condra spent all of the 2019-20 season in the minors with AHL Colorado, for which he garnered 16 goals and 19 helpers in 53 contests. A veteran of eight NHL seasons, the 34-year-old winger logged 372 games for Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Dallas. Along the way, Condra notched 40 goals, 59 assists and 528 shots while averaging 13:01 of ice time.