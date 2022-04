Del Mastro signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Blackhawks selected Del Mastro in the fourth round of the 2021 Entry Draft. The 19-year-old blueliner has spent the 2021-22 campaign with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, racking up seven goals and 48 points through 68 contests. He may make the jump to the AHL in 2022-23.