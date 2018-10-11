Werek agreed to terms on a one-year deal with HC Ocelari Trinec of the Czech league on Tuesday.

After being drafted by the Rangers with the 47th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft, Werek spent parts of seven seasons in the AHL, but was never able to earn a call-up. Now, the Ontario native will make his first foray overseas, which likely makes the end of his prospects of making a NHL roster.