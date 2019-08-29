Etienne Marcoux: Signs with Quebec league club
Marcoux signed a one-year contract with Thetford Mines Assurancia of the Quebec-based LNAH on Monday.
After failing to secure regular minutes with AHL Laval last season, Marcoux spent the bulk of the year in the ECHL, and the netminder returned to his native Quebec for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign. A highly-touted prospect coming out of the University of New Brunswick, the 25-year-old just couldn't break into the AHL and figures to see his career fizzle out in the minors.
