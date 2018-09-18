Evan Cormier: Dropped from tryout with Panthers
Cormier was released from his tryout with the Panthers on Tuesday.
The Panthers likely reached out to Cormier to account for the possibility that 39-year-old starting backstop Roberto Luongo won't be able to handle 50-plus starts this season; after all, such a scenario would alter the goalie pecking order Florida. However, primary backup James Reimer has appeared in 43 and 44 games, respectively, the past two seasons, and Michael Hutchinson is in the mix as well, actively drawing starts in the preseason. Cormier recorded a 3.18 GAA and .900 save percentage over 61 games for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL last season, which was only good enough for a 24-24-0 record. Clearly, he's not ready for the big stage.
