Evan Cormier: En route to Panthers training camp

Cormier will participate in Panthers training camp, TSN reports.

Cormier, 20, spent the last four seasons backstopping the Saginaw Spirit (OHL). Over that span, the Bowmanville, Ontario native posted a 77-80-9 record, so don't expect Cormier to see NHL action in 2018-19. That said, training camp will be a good experience for the young netminder.