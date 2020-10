Rodrigues is not expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Rodrigues had 10 points in 45 games between the Sabres and Penguins last season before he was packaged to Toronto as part of the return for Kasperi Kapanen in a six-player trade. The 27-year-old Rodrigues has mostly filled a bottom-six role in the NHL, with career-highs of nine goals and 29 points in 2018-19 with the Sabres. He will become an unrestricted free agent.