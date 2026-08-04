Fantasy hockey 2026-2027 free agency recap: Biggest winners led by John Carlson

A handful of the top free agents didn't make it to the start of free agency. Darren Raddysh and Alex Tuch ended up with Toronto and Washington, respectively, via sign-and-trades. Rasmus Andersson stayed with Vegas, Bobby McMann remained with Seattle and Scott Laughton hung around with Los Angeles. Still, several unrestricted free agents found new homes ahead of the 2026-27 season. Some of the more high-profile players, and how their fantasy value has changed, will be examined below:

John Carlson - Tampa Bay Lightning

Carlson's negotiating rights were acquired by Carolina from Anaheim shortly before the start of free agency. However, he signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Lightning after the market opened. Carlson reached the 60-point plateau in 71 regular-season outings between the Ducks and Capitals in 2025-26. He should be a good source of points, shots and blocks in the 2026-27 campaign. Carlson would also receive a significant fantasy boost if he occupies a spot on Tampa Bay's top power-play combination.

Sergei Bobrovsky - Toronto Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky posted a career-worst .877 save percentage in the 2025-26 campaign. It was an unceremonious end to a largely successful seven-year run with Florida, during which he earned back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2024 and 2025. However, the team was a mess in 2025-26 due to injuries. The veteran netminder signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Maple Leafs in the summer, where he will reunite with former backup Anthony Stolarz. They will probably share the crease in 2026-27. Bobrovsky possesses a great deal of bounce-back upside behind a Toronto team that made plenty of offseason adjustments.

Patrick Kane - Chicago Blackhawks

Kane returned to Chicago on a two-year, $16 million contract in late July. He hovered just below the 60-point mark in each of the past two campaigns with Detroit. He should get back to 20 goals while piling up assists and power-play points in 2026-27. Connor Bedard could be out until November after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Once Bedard is back, Kane's fantasy upside will improve substantially.

Frederik Andersen - Edmonton Oilers

Andersen stumbled to a 16-14-5 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and .874 save percentage over 35 regular-season appearances with Carolina in 2025-26. He improved substantially in the playoffs, but the veteran netminder didn't close out Carolina's Stanley Cup-winning run. Still, Andersen could be a solid source of wins if he plays regularly for the Oilers. He joined Edmonton on a one-year, $1 million contract at the start of free agency. Andersen will compete with Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi for playing time, which could hinder his fantasy value.

Anders Lee - Utah Mammoth

Lee collected 19 goals, 42 points and 199 shots on net over 82 games with the Islanders during the 2025-26 regular season. He landed a three-year, $16.2 million contract with Utah on July 1. Lee will be a top-six option for the Mammoth and could see power-play time. He has the potential to be a worthwhile bounce-back candidate if he fits in nicely alongside Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther.

Mason Marchment - San Jose Sharks

Marchment inked a five-year, $33.75 million contract with the Sharks on the opening day of free agency. He supplied 19 goals, 45 points, 119 shots on net and 84 hits across 68 regular-season outings between Seattle and Columbus in 2025-26. After being acquired by the Blue Jackets on Dec. 19, Marchment made an offensive impact as a top-line winger. He should see time in San Jose's middle-six group during the 2026-27 campaign. If he stays healthy and works himself onto a line with Macklin Celebrini, Marchment could have plenty of fantasy appeal.

Oliver Bjorkstrand - New York Rangers

Bjorkstrand signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rangers in July. He should be in the mix for a larger role with his new team in 2026-27 than the one he had for Tampa Bay last campaign. In the 2025-26 regular season, he averaged only 13:38 of ice time per contest while recording 32 points in 80 games. In four previous years, he scored at least 20 goals and produced between 45-59 points. He could return to that range if he plays in the Rangers' top six and becomes a fixture of the first power-play combination.

Jaden Schwartz - Colorado Avalanche

Schwartz appeared in only 50 games for Seattle in the 2025-26 regular season due to injuries, but he played in 81 games the year before and finished with 49 points. He agreed to a three-year, $9.75 million contract with the Avalanche on the opening day of free agency. If he stays healthy and lands a spot in Colorado's top six, he could be worth monitoring. He has topped the 55-point mark five times before in his NHL career.

Mats Zuccarello - Los Angeles Kings

Zuccarello has accounted for 46 goals and 125 assists in 197 games over the past three regular seasons. Despite missing chunks of each year due to injury, he has been productive. He will turn 39 before the start of the 2026-27 campaign and inked a one-year, $1 million deal with the Kings in the summer. He will probably have a top-six role in 2026-27 and could be a part of the Kings' first power-play unit, but the veteran forward is an injury risk and losing Kirill Kaprizov as a linemate will hurt Zuccarello's upside.

Viktor Arvidsson - Detroit Red Wings

Arvidsson had 25 goals and 54 points in 69 appearances with Boston during the 2025-26 campaign. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Detroit in July. His penchant for racking up shots and his ability to finish should make him a solid depth choice for fantasy managers in 2026-27. Arvidsson will probably occupy a top-six role and could receive power-play time.

Anthony Mantha - New Jersey Devils

Mantha erupted for 33 goals and 64 points in 81 games for Pittsburgh during the 2025-26 regular season. He signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Devils in mid-July. Even though his 21.7 shooting percentage from 2025-26 is a red flag, he could remain a viable fantasy asset in his first campaign with New Jersey if he lands a spot on the top power-play unit and occupies a top-six role.

Jack Roslovic - Toronto Maple Leafs

Roslovic has surpassed the 20-goal plateau in each of the past two campaigns. He appeared in 69 regular-season outings for Edmonton in 2025-26. He joined the Maple Leafs in the summer on a two-year, $8 million deal. Roslovic will have some fantasy appeal if he plays in Toronto's top six, but he could get bumped down the depth chart if some of the organization's young talent seizes those spots.

Jacob Trouba - San Jose Sharks

Trouba landed an eye-opening four-year, $33 million contract with San Jose when the free-agent market opened. He is a solid depth piece on most rosters, but he will probably be tasked with a top-pairing role in the 2026-27 campaign. While that may not be ideal for the Sharks, it could be good news for potential fantasy managers. Trouba is typically a solid source of hits and blocks, and he can contribute offensively.