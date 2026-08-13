Fantasy hockey 2026-2027 top-rated players: Connor McDavid leads top 100, Macklin Celebrini rises

Mock drafts should be available soon as fantasy managers prepare for the start of the 2026-27 season. Shorter training camps and a longer regular-season schedule will be interesting new wrinkles this time around. Injuries and player roles that become clearer during camps could result in changes to the rankings.

At forward, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl continue to lead the pack. They can comfortably surpass 100 points and instantly elevate any fantasy squad. Macklin Celebrini's dominant showing in 2025-26 sets up a "Big Five" situation for this campaign. Selecting any of them would be a tremendous start to building a championship roster. Still, there will be plenty of talent available for poolies unable to land one of the best of the best.

On defense, Cale Makar hasn't been dethroned as the top option yet. However, Evan Bouchard, Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes are all capable of elite-level offensive contributions. Rasmus Dahlin, Moritz Seider and Lane Hutson are great options to anchor your fantasy blue line.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Logan Thompson, Connor Hellebuyck, Ilya Sorokin, Jake Oettinger and Igor Shesterkin are the top workhorse options capable of posting superb numbers. However, if your league statistics allow you to save netminders for later rounds, then tandem options or starters on fringe teams could provide solid value.

Top 100

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

3. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

4. Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers

5. Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks - Celebrini made the jump to elite fantasy status in 2025-26 with a 115-point performance in his sophomore season. His age and cap hit for 2026-27 could make him a higher selection in some leagues, depending on the format.

6. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

7. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

8. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild

9. Martin Necas, RW, Colorado Avalanche

10. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Dallas Stars

11. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers - Durability and offensive production make Bouchard a superb building block. He was the lone blueliner to surpass the 90-point mark in the 2025-26 regular season.

12. Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

13. Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars

14. Quinn Hughes, D, Minnesota Wild

15. Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights

16. Kyle Connor, LW, Winnipeg Jets

17. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs - Matthews needs to stay healthy, but he stands a very good chance of outperforming this ranking. He could be a bargain bounce-back candidate if he returns to the top of the goal-scoring list in 2026-27.

18. Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas Stars

19. Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens

20. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers

21. Matt Boldy, LW, Minnesota Wild

22. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils

23. Tim Stutzle, C, Ottawa Senators - Stutzle returned to the 30-goal plateau and climbed back over a point-per-game pace in 2025-26. He provides solid category coverage and has 90-point upside for the 2026-27 campaign.

24. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers

25. Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens

26. William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

27. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

28. Mitch Marner, RW, Vegas Golden Knights

29. Jake Guentzel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

30. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

31. Tage Thompson, C, Buffalo Sabres

32. Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers

33. Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets

34. Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings - Seider's consistency, durability and category coverage have made him a valuable fantasy option in several formats. Hitting the 60-point mark in 2025-26 has increased his standing ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

35. Alex DeBrincat, RW, Detroit Red Wings

36. Clayton Keller, RW, Utah Mammoth

37. Artemi Panarin, LW, Los Angeles Kings

38. Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens

39. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning - Vasilevskiy led the league with 39 wins in the 2025-26 regular season. He earned his second career Vezina Trophy and will probably be the first goalie off the board in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

40. Brandon Hagel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

41. Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah Mammoth

42. Adrian Kempe, RW, Los Angeles Kings

43. Jesper Bratt, LW, New Jersey Devils

44. Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

45. Lucas Raymond, LW, Detroit Red Wings

46. Logan Thompson, G, Washington Capitals

47. Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks - Bedard had offseason shoulder surgery and might be unavailable until mid-November. However, he remains an intriguing stash option ahead of the 2026-27 season.

48. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes

49. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators

50. Cutter Gauthier, LW, Anaheim Ducks

51. Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks

52. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

53. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens

54. Drake Batherson, RW, Ottawa Senators

55. Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals - Wilson offers a solid blend of scoring and physicality. He could be a higher selection on some draft boards if penalty minutes are a priority.

56. Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers - Barkov missed the entire 2025-26 campaign after he had reconstructive knee surgery last September to repair his right ACL and MCL. However, he was productive for Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship and shouldn't be forgotten on draft day.

57. Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets

58. Mika Zibanejad, C, New York Rangers

59. Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues

60. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

61. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

62. Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

63. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Carolina Hurricanes

64. Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens - Demidov led all rookies with 43 assists and 62 points in the 2025-26 regular season. He could rise above this placement if he takes another step forward offensively this campaign.

65. Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings

66. Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils

67. Jakob Chychrun, D, Washington Capitals

68. Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders - Schaefer scored 23 goals and added 36 assists in 82 games en route to winning the Calder Trophy in his rookie season. He possesses tremendous long-term fantasy value and should be a staple in standard formats.

69. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals

70. Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders

71. Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets

72. Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars

73. Darren Raddysh, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

74. Nick Schmaltz, C, Utah Mammoth

75. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers

76. John Carlson, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

77. Jordan Kyrou, RW, Washington Capitals - Kyrou has plenty of rebound potential after a disappointing 2025-26 showing with the Blues. He got a change of scenery to Washington in the summer, and he should receive key roles with his new team.

78. Morgan Geekie, RW, Boston Bruins

79. Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

80. Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers

81. Scott Wedgewood, G, Colorado Avalanche

82. Jackson LaCombe, D, Anaheim Ducks - LaCombe made significant strides in 2025-26 while logging heavy minutes. He has considerable all-around upside, and it wouldn't be surprising if he continues his ascent this season.

83. Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators

84. Zach Hyman, RW, Edmonton Oilers

85. J.T. Miller, C, New York Rangers

86. Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators

87. Gabriel Vilardi, RW, Winnipeg Jets

88. Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders

89. Bo Horvat, C, New York Islanders

90. Bryan Rust, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

91. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars

92. Dylan Holloway, LW, St. Louis Blues

93. Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

94. Dylan Strome, C, Washington Capitals

95. Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars

96. Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild

97. Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning - Hedman is a bounce-back candidate after he appeared in only 33 games in 2025-26. However, he could lose some fantasy value if Carlson assumes control of the top power-play combination.

98. Logan Cooley, C, Utah Mammoth

99. Will Smith, RW, San Jose Sharks

100. Alex Tuch, RW, Washington Capitals