Fantasy Hockey Rankings 2019: NHL sleepers, breakouts and busts from advanced model that warned about P.K. Subban

The 2019-20 NHL season is right around the corner with four games on the docket for Wednesday, headlined by a Canadian showdown between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs and a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals. The Blues will hoist their first-ever Stanley Cup banner just as the Capitals did a season prior and Fantasy hockey studs like Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O'Reilly, Alex Pietrangelo and Jake Allen will be presented with their Stanley Cup rings. But where should those players stand in the Fantasy hockey rankings 2019 and how can you identify the 2019 Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts who will come to define the season? A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy hockey rankings is the key and SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure's top 200 has a proven history of guiding you in the right direction before your Fantasy hockey drafts.

He's a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. And he's used his NHL prediction model to simulate the entire 2019-20 NHL schedule 10,000 times to identify the top Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NHL rankings. And just last year, his model identified Predators defenseman P.K. Subban as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season. The results? Subban recorded a career-low 31 points, and anybody who faded him avoided a huge headache in their Fantasy hockey leagues.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy Hockey rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NHL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the 2019 Fantasy hockey sleepers the model is extremely high on: Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews. After three straight seasons where he failed to reach the 60-point plateau and a 2017-18 season where he scored a career-low 20 goals, Toews proved that he is still one of the best two-way center in the NHL last season with a gigantic 81-point season.

It was a career-high for the 30-year-old who also set career marks in goals (35), assists (46) and even-strength points (57). He did all that with a 14.9 percent shooting percentage, which was a big jump from the 9.5 percent he shot the year prior, but doesn't look off next to his 14.1 percent career mark. If anything, those numbers show that the previous two seasons (9.5 and 10.6 shooting percentages) were the real aberrations, which is why the model ranks Toews as the No. 31 player in Fantasy hockey despite an ADP of 67 in CBS Sports leagues.

One of the 2019 Fantasy hockey busts the model has identified: Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. Hedman is still a productive player from the blue line, but his point total tumbled to 54 last season after putting up 72 and 63 points in the two seasons prior with his shooting percentage falling back to near his career average (6.8) at 6.6 after shooting 9.6 and 7.9 percent in the two years prior.

Hedman saw his defensive zone starts climb from 42.6 percent two years ago to 48.1 percent last season and his possession numbers suffered because of it with 51.9 percent in Corsi and Fenwick. And those numbers were all down despite a historic 128-point season from the Lightning where their actual even-strength goal difference was 72 percent higher than their expected goal difference at even strength based on quality of shots. So Hedman and the Lightning could be in line for significant regression in 2019-20, which is why the model ranks him at No. 38 despite an ADP of 29 overall.

