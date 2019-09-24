Fantasy Hockey Rankings 2019: NHL sleepers, breakouts and busts from model that warned about P.K. Subban

The 2019-20 NHL season is just around the corner with the defending champion St. Louis Blues among the teams dropping the puck on Wednesday, Oct. 2. That means it's time for Fantasy hockey drafts, and leagues everywhere are forming and making picks as the season approaches. Finding the best 2019 Fantasy hockey rankings can make all the difference, so before trying to figure out the value of a player on a new team like Predators center Matt Duchene, Rangers wing Artemi Panarin or Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, be sure to see the Fantasy hockey rankings 2019 from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. And he's used his NHL prediction model to simulate the entire 2019-20 NHL schedule 10,000 times to identify the top Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NHL rankings. And just last year, his model identified Predators defenseman P.K. Subban as one of its busts to avoid in the 2018-19 season. The results? Subban recorded a career-low 31 points, and anybody who faded him avoided a huge headache in their Fantasy hockey league.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2019 Fantasy Hockey rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2019-20 NHL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the 2019 Fantasy hockey sleepers the model is extremely high on: Vegas Golden Knights center Mark Stone. Stone was traded from the struggling Ottawa Senators to Vegas during the 2018-19 season and notched 11 points in just 18 games. With his two teams combined, he notched 73 points -- 33 goals and 40 assists -- in 77 games last season. Stone joins a loaded group of forwards in Vegas that includes Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson, among others. They'll be able to mix and match on the top two lines and the power play, giving the Knights plenty of scoring potential.

Defenses won't be able to dial in on Stone the way they did when he was in Ottawa, giving him huge Fantasy potential, and McClure's model ranks Stone as its No. 21 overall player. He's going off at No. 44 overall, according to the latest 2019-20 Fantasy hockey ADP, so he's a sleeper you should be all over.

One of the 2019 Fantasy hockey busts the model has identified: Sharks defenseman Brent Burns. Burns is coming off a monster year where he recorded 16 goals and 67 assists.

But McClure's model doesn't project that the 34-year old veteran can sustain that pace in 2019-20. He's going off the board at No. 10 overall, according to the latest Fantasy hockey 2019-20 ADP, but the model has him as the No. 18 overall player, so don't reach and pick the six-time NHL All-Star too high because players such as Mitchell Marner, Aleksander Barkov and Johnny Gaudreau are all ranked higher.

The model has also made the call on where Artemi Panarin ranks after signing with the New York Rangers this offseason and features a stunner in the top 5 overall that you need to see.

