The puck is about to drop on the 2021-22 NHL season and Fantasy hockey owners across the continent are prepping for last-minute 2021-22 Fantasy hockey drafts. The Blackhawks dynasty has gone by the wayside in recent years, but the franchise overhauled this offseason to try to squeeze another championship out of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews' tenure. The Blackhawks traded for Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury during the offseason and both could be extremely valuable Fantasy hockey picks this season.

Fleury has a 2021-22 Fantasy hockey ADP of 81, while Jones has been the 63rd player off the board on average, but can either live up to their preseason hype? A reliable set of 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings can help answer those questions, while also identifying potential 2021-22 Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts you need to be aware of. Before making any 2021 Fantasy hockey picks, check out the Fantasy hockey rankings 2021-22 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model predicted Andre Burakovsky would have a top-100 season despite the fact that he was going undrafted, and the Avalanche winger produced 19 goals and 25 assists in 53 games. It also predicted Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry wouldn't live up to his top-70 Fantasy hockey ADP and he saw his GAA drop from 2.43 to 2.75 and his save percentage fall from .921 to .909 season over season.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021-22 NHL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021-22 NHL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021-22 Fantasy hockey picks

One of the 2021-22 Fantasy hockey busts SportsLine has identified: Predators goalie Juuse Saros. The 26-year-old Fin earned the backup job behind Pekka Rinne in 2016-17 and has gradually been given more and more starts in net over time, eventually making 36 appearances to Rinne's 24 last season.

Now Saros is the clear No. 1 after Rinne retired this offseason and he has a current 2021-22 Fantasy hockey ADP of 29. However, Saros may have benefitted from a lot of good fortune last season, with 73 goals expected from the shots he faced compared to only 53 goals actually allowed. To make matters worse, the Predators were sellers this offseason, so he won't have as strong of a defensive group in front of him. That's a big reason why they model ranks him outside the top 50 for 2021-22.

Another surprise: Maple Leafs center John Tavares in one of the top 2021 Fantasy hockey sleepers. After establishing himself as one of the best two-way centers in the NHL with the Islanders from 2009-2018, Tavares joined the Maple Leafs prior to the 2018-19 season. Despite playing as the second-line center behind Auston Matthews, he's continued to produce.

Tavares has 92 goals and 106 assists in 201 games with Toronto and he should continue to produce at around a point-per-game clip. Playing alongside William Nylander and on the power play with Matthews, new acquisition Nick Ritchie, Mitchell Marner and Morgan Rielly, Tavares will be the glue because he can create and he's a former 47-goal scorer. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 32 overall player for this season despite a 2021 Fantasy hockey ADP of 72.

How to find proven 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings

The model has also made a surprising call on new Blackhawks goalie and last year's Vezina winner Marc-Andre Fleury, and it features a stunner in the top 10 you won't want to miss. You can only see the latest Fantasy hockey rankings 2021-22 here.

So what's the exact value of every NHL player in the 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings? And what surprising player cracked the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy hockey rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire NHL season 10,000 times, and find out.