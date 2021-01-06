The 2021 NHL season begins on Jan. 13 and Fantasy hockey owners are cramming for their upcoming 2021 Fantasy hockey drafts. The league is calling for a 56-game season to run into early May and with the coronavirus pandemic still capable of forcing players to the sideline without notice, Fantasy hockey draft strategies will have to emphasize depth. Blackhawks wing Alex DeBrincat is being drafted in the 12th round on average in 10-team leagues after a disappointing 18-goal season in 2019-20.

However, if DeBrincat can regain his 2018-19 form where he scored 41 goals and had 76 points, he could be an unbelievable value in the middle of the draft. Identifying potential 2021 Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts before you go on the clock could be the difference between winning a championship or going home empty handed in your upcoming Fantasy hockey season. Before setting your 2021 Fantasy hockey draft strategy, check out the Fantasy hockey rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NHL rankings.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021 Fantasy hockey rankings possible.

Top 2021 Fantasy hockey picks

One of the 2021 Fantasy hockey sleepers from SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy hockey rankings: Canucks center Elias Pettersson. The No. 5 overall pick at the 2017 NHL Draft and 2019 Calder Trophy winner has put up 66 points in both of his first two seasons in the NHL. Pettersson had 28 goals and 38 assists over 71 games in his rookie season and then put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 68 games during the truncated campaign last season.

Then in the 2020 NHL Playoffs, Pettersson put up 18 points in 17 games to help the Canucks win two playoff series and take the Vegas Golden Knights to a Game 7 in the second round. Pettersson is surrounded with a lot of young talent in Vancouver and last year's playoff performance showed he's ready to take the next step towards superstardom, which is why the model ranks him as its No. 11 overall player despite a 2021 Fantasy hockey ADP of 32.

Another surprise: Avalanche wing Andre Burakovsky is one of the biggest 2021 Fantasy hockey breakouts. After scoring 38 points or fewer in each of his first five seasons with the Capitals, Burakovsky was traded to the Avalanche last offseason and produced 45 points in just 48 games.

The 25-year-old's 20 goals and 25 assists were both career-highs despite the truncated season and his average of 15:12 of ice time per night was also a career best. Burakovsky followed that up with an unbelievable postseason where he scored seven times and dealt out 10 assists in just 15 games. Burakovsky is now locked into a top-six role in Colorado and has a brand new two-year, $9.8M contract to live up to and that's why the model ranks him as its No. 77 overall player despite not being ranked in current Fantasy hockey ADP.



Leon Draisaitl won the Ross Trophy, Lindsay Award and Hart Trophy last season.

