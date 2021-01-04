The 2021 NHL schedule begins on Jan. 13, and with each team scheduled to play 56 games over the course of the next four months, you'll want to create a Fantasy hockey strategy that makes a deep roster that can survive what is sure to be another unusual season. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar became just the 12th defender in NHL history to win the Calder Trophy last season. Now many Fantasy analysts are looking for him to take the next step towards becoming one of the most dominant offensive defensemen in the league.

Makar had 50 points in 57 games last season and finished top 10 in Norris voting, and he should shoot up the 2021 Fantasy hockey rankings as a results. But where exactly should you be targeting him in your upcoming 2021 Fantasy hockey drafts, and who are some of the other 2021 Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of?

One of the 2021 Fantasy hockey sleepers from SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy hockey rankings: Canucks center Elias Pettersson. The No. 5 overall pick at the 2017 NHL Draft and 2019 Calder Trophy winner has put up 66 points in both of his first two seasons in the NHL. Pettersson had 28 goals and 38 assists over 71 games in his rookie season and then put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 68 games during the truncated campaign last season.

Then in the 2020 NHL Playoffs, Pettersson put up 18 points in 17 games to help the Canucks win two playoff series and take the Vegas Golden Knights to a Game 7 in the second round. Pettersson is surrounded with a lot of young talent in Vancouver and last year's playoff performance showed he's ready to take the next step towards superstardom, which is why the model ranks him as its No. 11 overall player despite a 2021 Fantasy hockey ADP of 32.

Another surprise: Canadiens center Nick Suzuki is one of the biggest 2021 Fantasy hockey breakouts. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft made his debut last season and wound up scoring 13 goals and 28 assists over 71 games in his rookie season to finish ninth in the Calder Trophy voting and then followed that up with seven points in 10 games during the 2020 NHL Playoffs.

Suzuki proved to be a positive possession player, with a 53.4 Corsi For percentage and a 52.8 Fenwick For percentage during the regular season and then wound up playing over 19 minutes per game during the postseason. He'll be on Montreal's second line and should see plenty of power-play time after averaging more than 161 power-play minutes in 71 regular-season games last season.

