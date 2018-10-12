Fantasy Hockey Rankings Oct. 15-21: Model that beat experts says start Anthony Cirelli, sit Patric Hornqvist

Whether you're already looking to refine your Fantasy hockey lineups or simply have difficult roster decisions to make, finding a reliable set of 2018 Fantasy hockey rankings could be the difference between making the playoffs or playing in the toilet bowl. Over the course of six months, surviving the Fantasy hockey season and making sure your lineup is optimized can be a grind. That's why you'll want to see the weekly Fantasy hockey rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine. It simulates every NHL game 10,000 times and offers projections to help you fill out the best possible Fantasy hockey lineups night after night.

With the first full week of NHL action set to begin Oct. 15, the model can help guide you as you look to stake an early lead in your Fantasy hockey leagues. In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

One player the model loves this week: Lightning center Anthony Cirelli. Owned in just 25 percent of leagues, Cirelli is projected to be a top-15 center this week thanks to four games on the schedule for Tampa Bay.

Cirelli played in 18 games last season and proved himself to be productive with 11 points despite averaging fewer than 14 minutes of ice time a night. This season, he already has a goal in two games, so take advantage of the volume this week with Cirelli.

And a massive shocker: The model advises benching Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist. He has just one point in his first three games of the season and only plays in two games this week.

Hornqvist can light the lamp, with at least 20 goals in eight of the last nine seasons. However, he has failed to reach the 50-point mark the last two seasons and saw his plus-minus tumble from +16 in 2016-17 to +2 in 2017-18. With Hornqvist turning 32 on New Year's Day, it's possible he's beginning to slow down.

The model is also calling for a surprising goalie started in just 45 percent of Fantasy hockey leagues to finish in the top 5 of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy hockey rankings for every single position, and see which shocking goalie finishes in the top 5 this week, all from an advanced computer model that simulates every game 10,000 times.