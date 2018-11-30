Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Claude Giroux, Patric Hornqvist

The 2018-19 NHL season is more than a quarter gone and Week 10 of the Fantasy hockey season is upon us. It's going to be an action-packed week, with several of the games biggest stars (like Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov and Oilers center Connor McDavid) will have four games this week. All those games will create some difficult decisions, so before setting your Week 10 Fantasy hockey lineups be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy hockey rankings from SportsLine.

The model can help guide you as you look to stake yourself a lead in your Fantasy hockey leagues. In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by ranking Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers as a worthy starting option at left wing. Ehlers had previously been started in just 48 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy hockey leagues, but has enters the weekend have already turned in three goals and two assists on the week.

One player the model loves for Week 10 of the fantasy hockey season (Dec. 3-9): Flyer left wing Claude Giroux.

Coming off a career-high season of 102 points last season, Giroux is having another big year with 29 points in 24 games. However, he's only being started in 68 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy hockey leagues.

This week, Giroux is projected as a top-10 option at left wing after ranking 18th through the first nine weeks of the season. With seven points in his last four games, he's red-hot and worth starting all week long.

The model also likes Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist in Week 10.

Hornqvist is only being started in 28 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy hockey leagues and is even still available in 14 percent of leagues. However, the 38th-ranked right wing on the season is projected to finish inside SportsLine's top 10 this week.

After a slow start to the season, Hornqvist had turned it on before a concussion. He scored eight points in his last five games prior to the injury and is skating again, so he should find his way back into the Penguins lineup this week and give your lineup a scoring boost.

