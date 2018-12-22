Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Brandon Pirri, sit Carey Price

We're smack dab in the middle of the 2018-19 Fantasy hockey season and owners are all grinding their way towards the postseason. But whether you're at the top or the bottom of the standings, finding ways to improve your Fantasy hockey lineups on a weekly basis is key. Which is why a trustworthy set of Fantasy hockey rankings can be so clutch. They can help you make difficult start or sit decisions and lead you to waiver wire additions that can have both short and long-term impact. That's why you'll definitely want to check out the Week 13 Fantasy hockey rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before setting your lineups this week.

In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Two weeks ago, the model's rankings nailed it by ranking Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin as its top left wing for Week 11. Ovechkin turned in seven goals in three games and was the NHL's No. 1 star of the week from Dec. 10-16.

One player the model loves for Week 13 of the Fantasy hockey season (Dec. 24-30): Golden Knights wing Brandon Pirri.

Pirri was the leading scorer in the AHL before being called up to replace Max Pacioretty as he heads to injured reserve. In his debut on Thursday, Pirri got off to a fast start with a goal in just under 14 minutes of ice time.

The 27-year-old has always shown scoring ability, with 61 goals in 229 career NHL games. However, his 41 points in 24 games with the Chicago Wolves before being called up showed that he's seeing the ice really well right now and that the net just seems bigger. The Knights are one of few teams to have three games this week and Pirri is available in 95 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy hockey leagues, so go out and pick him up if you need a wing with top-10 potential.

The model is also fading Canadiens goalie Carey Price this week.

Price has been mediocre this season, with a 14-10-4 record, a .905 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA. However, the Canadiens will have three road tests in Week 13 as they take on the Golden Knights, Panthers and the league-leading Lightning.

Having already given up four goals against Tampa Bay in a start earlier this year, you'll want to avoid Price for sure in that game. And the No. 11 goalie in Fantasy hockey ranks outside SportsLine's top 25 for the week, so he's probably worth avoiding all week.

A surprising right wing started in just 51 percent of Fantasy hockey leagues is projected to finish as a top-12 right wing in hockey this week.

