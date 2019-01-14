Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 16: Proven model says start David Krejci, Blake Coleman

As we continue to make progress towards the Fantasy hockey playoffs, owners everywhere are starting to concern themselves with whether or not they're going to make the postseason and making sure their team is positioned to do maximum damage. They're scouring the waiver wire and laboring over start or sit decisions to improve their Fantasy hockey lineups and make sure they've got the best possible playoff positioning. However, those decisions can be extremely difficult and the wrong move can leave you in a bad spot down the stretch. Which is why you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy hockey rankings, and nobody is more trustworthy than the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by ranking Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo as a top-20 option. Pietrangelo delivered with an assist in every game he has played so far this week and a plus-three rating while leading the last-place Blues to two wins.

One player the model loves for Week 16 of the Fantasy hockey season (Jan. 14-20): Bruins center David Krejci.

Krejci has been the No. 39 Fantasy hockey center so far this season and he is only owned in 58 percent of CBS Sports leagues. However, the model projects that a favorable four-game schedule for next week vaults him into the top 15 at his position.

So far this year, Krejci has a solid 34 points in 44 games. But games against the Canadiens, Flyers, Blues and Rangers certainly enhances his profile. All five of those teams are in fifth place or worse in their respective divisions and he has four points in four games this season against the Canadiens and Flyers while the Bruins will be meeting the Blues and Rangers for the first time of the year.

The model is recommending Devils right wing Blake Coleman this week as well.

Coleman has shown impressive scoring touch lately, with three goals in his last four games. That ability to find the back of the net has helped him earn more ice time, as he's averaging over 16 minutes per night after playing just 14:24 per night last year.

The Devils sniper is currently owned in just 11 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy hockey leagues, but you'll want to take advantage of a four-game week that has him ranked inside the top 30 at his position for Week 16. In particular, matchups against the Blackhawks and Ducks look like great opportunities for the 27-year-old.

