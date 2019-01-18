Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 17: Proven model says start Paul Stastny, Teuvo Teravainen

Week 17 of the Fantasy hockey season is a light one with no team playing more than two games thanks to the NHL All-Star Game at the SAP Center in San Jose on Jan. 26. However, even with the shortened schedule, you're going to want to get the most out of your Fantasy hockey lineups as you fight to get into the playoffs. You'll have difficult start or sit decisions to make, and the aid of a reliable set of Fantasy hockey rankings can make all the difference. Which is why you'll definitely want to check out the Week 17 rankings and projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account to compile weekly Fantasy hockey rankings that are a must-see for any Fantasy hockey player.

The model can help guide you as you look to stake yourself an unassailable lead in your Fantasy hockey leagues. In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by ranking Bruins center David Krejci as a top-15 option at his position. Krejci has a goal and four assists in three games so far in Week 16.

One player the model loves for Week 17 of the fantasy hockey season (Jan. 21-27): Golden Knights center Paul Stastny.

Stastny missed nearly two months of the season with a lower-body injury, but the prized free agent signing returned in the middle of December and has made exactly the sort of impact that Golden Knights were hoping for when they signed him. In the 15 games since his return to the lineup, he's had six goals and eight assists.

However, Stastny is still only owned in 60 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy hockey leagues. He's only started in 27 percent of leagues. For Week 17, the SportsLine Projection Model ranks him inside the top 10 and Stastny needs to be owned and started in all leagues.

The SportsLine Projection Model is recommending Hurricanes wing Teuvo Teravainen this week as well.

Teravainen is a playmaker who can play both wing and center, but he's looked at as a right wing for Fantasy hockey purposes. On the season, he has got 38 points in 46 games, which puts him on pace to best his career high of 64 points from last season.

However, Teravainen is owned in just 77 percent of leagues and started in just 60 percent of leagues as the No. 25 right wing in Fantasy hockey so far this season. In Week 17, he has games against the Flames and Canucks on the road. He hasn't played the Flames yet this season, but he had two assists in an October matchup with the Canucks, and SportsLine ranks him as a top-10 right wing for the week.

There is also a surprising goalie started in under 40 percent of Fantasy hockey leagues projected to finish as the No. 2 goalie in hockey this week.

So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up? Visit SportsLine right now to get Fantasy hockey rankings for every single position, and see which shocking goalie ranks No. 2 this week, all from an advanced computer model.