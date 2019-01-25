Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 18: Proven model says start Kyle Palmieri, Pierre Luc-Dubois

Week 17 of the Fantasy hockey season was a short one, with every team playing two games or less to make way for the NHL All-Star Game in San Jose on Saturday night. However, the schedule picks back up on Monday, Jan. 28, and Week 18 figures to be an important one for Fantasy hockey owners. We're in the home stretch now and there is only just over a month left to set yourself up for the playoffs. Which is why you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy hockey rankings to help guide you towards waiver additions that can help and to make difficult start or sit decisions. The SportsLine Projection Model's rankings will let you know who to target in Week 18 and who you should be playing and you'll need to see them before setting your Fantasy hockey lineups.

In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by ranking Hurricanes right wing Teuvo Teravainen as a top-10 option at his position. Teravainen had a goal and three assists in two games during Week 17 to finish as the No. 2 Fantasy right wing.

One player the model loves for Week 18 of the fantasy hockey season (Jan. 28-Feb. 3): Blue Jackets center Pierre Luc-Dubois.

The 20-year-old had a strong rookie campaign with 48 points in 82 games, but he is taking the next step in his second season. The physical center is playing nearly 19 minutes per night and he has 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points in 48 games.

As a high-skill level player with a great shot, Luc-Dubois' 15.0 percent shooting percentage looks like a pretty reasonable number, so the goal-scoring pace should continue to hold after the All-Star break. And the SportsLine Projection Model thinks that makes him a top-12 option at center despite the fact that he's being started in just 59 percent of leagues.

The SportsLine Projection Model is recommending Devils wing Kyle Palmieri this week as well.

Palmieri has had a streaky season so far, but the bottom-line numbers made him a replacement for teammate Taylor Hall at the 2019 NHL All-Star Game. He has 22 goals and 16 assists so far through 48 games and a cooler January should make way for a better showing in February.

He shot just 7.0 percent in January despite a season shooting percentage of 14.0. Expect another streak to come at some point soon and you won't want to miss having him in your lineup when it does. The model likes his chances of racking up points against the Penguins, Rangers and Canadiens this week and that makes the No. 17 right wing in Fantasy hockey so far this season a top-10 option for Week 18.

