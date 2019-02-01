Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 19: Proven model says start Alex Ovechkin, J.T. Miller

Now that the NHL All-Star break is in the rear-view mirror, teams across the league are starting to begin their postseason push and the same can be said for Fantasy hockey owners. The next couple weeks are all about strengthening your Fantasy hockey lineups so that you're in a position to compete for a championship during the Fantasy hockey playoffs. That means you have to nail your start or sit decisions and scour the waiver wire for talent that could be of use down the stretch. Of course, a reliable set of Fantasy hockey rankings makes all the difference when you're making personnel decisions, so be sure to check out the projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you make any big decisions.

In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by listing Connor Hellebuyck as the top option at goalie. Hellebuyck has turned in two wins this week and turned away 64 shots and is currently the No. 1 goalie for Week 18.

One player the model loves for Week 19 of the fantasy hockey season (Feb. 4-10): Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin.

The Russian superstar was mired in a slump at the end of December and beginning of January, which dropped him outside the top 10 among Fantasy hockey left wings. However, he seemed to find his rhythm again just before the All-Star break and now he looks like he's ready to stuff your stat sheets again down the stretch.

Ovechkin had five points in two games before the All-Star break and the Capitals start off the second half of their season with six straight home games. Three of those home games will come next week and the matchups are favorable. Ovechkin gets the Canucks, Avalanche and Panthers and all three teams are hovering around .500 and rank in the bottom half of the NHL in goals allowed, which is why the model names Ovechkin the No. 2 Fantasy left wing for Week 19.

The model is recommending Lightning center J.T. Miller this week as well.

Miller scored his eighth goal of the season in Tampa Bay's first game back from the All-Star break against Pittsburgh on Jan. 30 and the sharpshooter seems poised to find the back of the net more often in general in the second half. The last three seasons, Miller's shooting percentages have been consistently between 16.1 and 16.7 percent.

This year, Miller is shooting just 12.5 percent. So expect that shooting percentage to level back off and for Miller to surge towards 20 goals for a fourth consecutive season. With upcoming home games against the Golden Knights, Blue and Penguins followed by an in-state road trip to take on the Panthers next week, get Miller in your starting lineups at center, where the model projects him to rank among the top 15 players at the position for Week 19.

