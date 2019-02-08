Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 20: Proven model says start Brandon Pirri, sit Sebastian Aho

With less than two months remaining in the NHL regular season and the Fantasy hockey playoffs approaching in a matter of weeks, Fantasy hockey owners everywhere are scrambling to put themselves in the best possible position entering the postseason. Those on the outside looking in are working the waiver wire hard in an effort to make the push and those worried about seeding are stressing over start or sit decisions on a nightly basis. Which is exactly why you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy hockey rankings as you make your stretch run. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates all the NHL action 10,000 times to deliver reliable rankings that can help you set your Fantasy hockey lineups on a nightly basis.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by listing Bruins wing Brad Marchand as the top option at left wing. Marchand has four assists in two games this week and is currently tied as the top point producer at left wing for Week 19.

One player the model loves for Week 20 of the Fantasy hockey season (Feb. 11-17): Golden Knights left wing Brandon Pirri.

Pirri earned a call-up in late-December as the Golden Knights looked to inject some additional offense into their lineup and he exploded with 13 points in his first 11 games of the season. In the last six games, Pirri has been held without a point but he's got a string of solid matchups in Week 20 and his shooting percentage has leveled off to the point where he should start scoring goals again soon.

Las Vegas will host the Coyotes, Maple Leafs and Predators next week and Pirri has been better at home than on the road. He's registered nine points in 10 games at home this season compared to just four points in seven road games. Despite being owned in just 31 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy hockey leagues, Pirri is a top-15 option in Week 20.

The model is also fading Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho.

Aho is having a strong season, with 62 points in 54 games so far. However, the Hurricanes are in the middle of a brutal stretch of schedule and they've already been relying on Aho a little too much.

The 21-year-old has played at least 21:55 in four of his last five games and by the end of next week Carolina will have played nine games in just 15 days after the All-Star break. That sort of grind can be problematic for a slighter-framed player like Aho (176 pounds).

So even though he's been the No. 3 center in Fantasy hockey so far this season, the model ranks him outside the top 15 for Week 20 with plenty of other centers with more advantageous four-game schedules like Dylan Larkin or Elias Pettersson ranked ahead of him.

