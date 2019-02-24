Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 22: Proven model says start Paul Stastny, Jake Muzzin

The NHL trade deadline is on Monday and with teams in playoff contention across the league looking to bolster the rosters in the coming weeks, decisions regarding your Fantasy hockey lineups are being complicated by shifting roles. The Columbus Blue Jackets just acquired Matt Duchene from the Ottawa Senators and now it will be interesting to see if going from a bad team to a good one ultimately impacts his production. As other start or sit decisions need to be made and you address your own Fantasy hockey team via trade and the waiver wire, a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy hockey rankings can help make sure your Fantasy hockey roster is optimized for your own playoff push. So be sure to check out the Week 22 Fantasy hockey rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you make any big decisions.

The model can help guide you as you look to stake yourself an unassailable lead in your Fantasy hockey leagues. In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings listed Golden Knights wing Brandon Pirri as a top-15 option at left wing. Pirri scored two goals in three games in Week 20 and continues to be a pleasant Fantasy hockey surprise this season since his December call up.

One player the model loves for Week 22 of the Fantasy hockey season (Feb. 25-March 3): Golden Knights center Paul Stastny.

Stastny missed almost two months with a lower-body injury early in the season but he's returned to put up 24 points in the last 29 games since his return. He's been great in the faceoff circle and that has helped him play a lot in the offensive zone and earned him power-play time.

The Golden Knights have had strong possession metrics with Stastny on the ice this season, with a Corsi for percentage of 56.4 and a Fenwick for percentage of 55.8. So expect Stastny to keep getting ice time in critical situations and with the Golden Knights getting bottom feeders like the Panthers and Ducks during a four-game week, you'll want him in your Fantasy hockey lineups.

The model is also high on new Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin.

After over nine years in the Kings organization, Muzzin was dealt to Toronto in exchange for a couple of prospects and a first-round pick in next year's NHL Entry Draft. Now, Muzzin is start to see his line possess the puck more in the offensive zone as one of the benefits of playing for a legit contender and his offensive numbers are due for a surge.

In 11 games so far with the Maple Leafs since the trade, Muzzin has a goal and three assists, but he's starting to see more time on the power play and that should yield some scoring opportunities in a week where Muzzin should benefit from solid matchups. The Maple Leafs are at home against the Sabres and Oilers, go to New York to take on the Islanders and then come back home to host the Sabres again. Only the Islanders are a playoff team, which is why the model likes Muzzin as the No. 4 defenseman in all of hockeyfor Week 22 despite being started in just 65 percent of leagues.

