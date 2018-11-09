Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Ryan Johansen, sit Vladimir Tarasenko

It's hard to believe that six weeks of the 2018-19 NHL Season have already come and gone, but Week 7 of the Fantasy hockey season begins on Nov. 12. No matter where you are in the standings, there's still time to go in either direction, and during such a long, grinding season, setting your Fantasy hockey lineups requires a lot of focus and discipline. A strong set of Fantasy hockey rankings is key to help make some of those difficult decisions. So before you embark on your next week of Fantasy hockey, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy hockey rankings and projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model can help guide you as you look to stake yourself an early lead in your Fantasy hockey leagues. In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by ranking Senators winger Mark Stone among their top-10 right wings after a slower start to the season. He poured in six points in two games so far from Nov. 5-11 and still has two games left in Week 6.

One player the model loves for Week 7 of the Fantasy hockey season (Nov. 12-18): Predators center Ryan Johansen.

Johansen has ranked outside the top 30 among Fantasy hockey centers this season, but the model projects a four-game slate from Nov. 12-18 to put him into the top 10 for Week 7. Johansen is shooting on net more than in either of his two full seasons in Nashville, so the fact that he's only scored twice so far this year would seem to indicate he's due to score in bunches shortly.

He's making just 6.7 percent of his shots on net right now but has made 10.5 percent for his career. Plus, when Johansen is on the ice good things happen for the Predators. In 5-v-5 situations, he's created 19 high-danger scoring chances for Nashville by himself in just 15 games.

And a massive shocker: the model is sour on Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko in Week 7.

Tarasenko has been a top-five right wing this season, but the model barely ranks him inside the top-20 this week and ranks players like Josh Bailey and Reilly Smith ahead of him. That's because the Blues will be on a tough three-game road trip against the Blackhawks, Golden Knights and then an extremely stingy Sharks defense from Nov. 12-18.

The model is also calling for a surprising goalie owned in just 35 percent of Fantasy hockey leagues to finish in the top 10 of the rankings this week. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up? Visit SportsLine right now to get Fantasy hockey rankings for every single position, and see which shocking goalie finishes in the top 10 this week, all from an advanced computer model.