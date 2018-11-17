Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Ilya Kovalchuk, sit Patrick Kane

We're nearly two months into the 2018-19 NHL season, with Week 8 of Fantasy hockey set to begin on November 19, and we're starting to settle into the middle of the season with over 20 percent of games played. This is the portion of the season where Fantasy hockey owners need to build depth through trades and waivers to prepare for the inevitable injuries that are going to occur. However, as you build that depth, setting your Fantasy hockey lineups on a weekly basis become more and more of a challenge. That's why you need a reliable set of rankings to help you make your start or sit decision. With that in mind, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy hockey rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account to compile weekly Fantasy hockey rankings that are a must-see for any Fantasy hockey player.

The model can help guide you as you look to stake yourself an early lead in your Fantasy hockey leagues. In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by ranking Wild center Mikko Koivu, who was ranked inside the top 20 but was owned in just 22 percent of leagues. He poured in five points in two games so far from Nov. 12-18.

One player the model loves for Week 8 of the fantasy hockey season (Nov. 19-25): Kings winger Ilya Kovalchuk.

Kovalchuk is outside the top 20 as a left wing in Fantasy hockey scoring and is currently being started in just 66 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy hockey leagues. However, the model projects him to be top five at the position in Week 8.

The Kings have four games this week, all against teams at .500 or worse. So this is going to be a big opportunity for them to surge ahead from the bottom of the Pacific Division standings and that is going to require a big week from Kovalchuk, who has 14 points in his first 18 games back in the NHL after leaving the league in his prime to go play five seasons in the Russian KHL.

And a massive shocker: the model is sour on Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane in Week 8.

Kane has cooled after an absurd start to the season, with 10 goals in his first 11 games. He's scored a goal just once now in his last nine games and he has a tough three-game Eastern Conference road trip on tap for Week 8.

The Blackhawks travel to play the Capitals, Lightning and Panthers next week. That doesn't sound like a schedule that's going to be conducive to goal-scoring for a Blackhawks team that hasn't scored more than twice in four games now. Kane ranks well outside SportsLine's top 25 at right wing this week and, if you're deep enough, should probably spend at least a couple of those games on your bench.

The model is also calling for a surprising goalie started in just 51 percent of Fantasy hockey leagues to finish as the top goalie in hockey this week. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up? Visit SportsLine right now to get Fantasy hockey rankings for every single position, and see which shocking goalie finishes at the top this week, all from an advanced computer model.