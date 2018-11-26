Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Mikael Granlund, Eric Staal

Week 9 Fantasy hockey action figures to provide plenty of fun thanks to a loaded NHL schedule. There are 51 games from Nov. 26-Dec. 2, including a matchup between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference on Thursday when the Lightning host the Sabres and a marquee matchup on Saturday between the Maple Leafs and Wild. With so many games on tap, setting your Week 9 Fantasy hockey lineups figures to be a challenge. Which is why you'll need a reliable set of Week 9 Fantasy hockey rankings to help guide your decision-making process in the right direction. And who better to trust than the advanced computer model at SportsLine?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account to compile weekly Fantasy hockey rankings that are a must-see for any Fantasy hockey player.

The model can help guide you as you look to stake yourself an early lead in your Fantasy hockey leagues. In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category weekly, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by ranking Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in its top-30 option. The rookie making his debut was owned in just one percent of leagues going into the week. All he has done is dish out a couple of assists and earn a plus-six rating (tied for second among all defenseman) on his way to a top-10 week and he still has a game left.

One player the model loves for Week 9 of the fantasy hockey season (Nov. 26-Dec. 2): Wild right wing Mikael Granlund.

Granlund has dished out four assists in his last two games and now has 23 points in 22 games this season. However, after starting the season on a goal-scoring tear, he hasn't lit the lamp in six games.

The good news is, he'll start his week off with Arizona, who he scored a goal against earlier this season. Then he'll get a Blue Jackets squad that struggled last week and a Maple Leafs team that had to play five games last week. Granlund is outside the top 20 among Fantasy right wingers, but he ranks inside SportsLine's top 10 this week.

The model also likes Wild center Eric Staal in Week 9.

Staal gets the same matchups as Granlund to take advantage of and has a particularly strong history against the Maple Leafs, with 50 points in 45 career games. He's also scored five points in his last five games and ranks as one of our top-15 centers this week despite being the No. 34 center in Fantasy hockey so far this season.

The model is also calling for a surprising goalie owned in just seven percent of Fantasy hockey leagues to finish in the top six at his position this week. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up? Visit SportsLine right now to get Fantasy hockey rankings for every single position, and see which shocking goalie finishes top six this week, all from an advanced computer model.