Field hockey: How to watch No. 10 Delaware at No. 3 UConn
Watch the Blue Hens take on the Huskies
Two ranked Division teams will do battle on Sunday when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 10 Delaware.
UConn enters the contest with a 10-2 record and has been victorious in six of their last seven games. Most recently, UConn dropped a 2-0 decision to No. 4 Maryland. The Huskies registered just three shots on goal in the loss. They have a 7-1 record against ranked teams this season with victories over the likes of No. 6 Harvard, No. 15 Northwestern and No. 19 Rutgers.
On the other hand, Delaware comes into this weekend's battle with an 8-2 mark. The Blue Hens came away with a 5-1 over No. 25 Northeastern and were led by midfielder Ashlyn Carr, who scored a pair of goals. Sophie Giezeman, Grace Hoepfner and Femke Strien also added goals to pace the Blue Hens. Much like UConn, Delaware has fared well against ranked teams with a 4-2 mark, including triumphs over No. 9 Penn State, No. 21 Rutgers, and No. 22 Albany.
Here's how to watch Sunday afternoon's game.
Delaware at UConn
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 13
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Streaming: SportsLive
