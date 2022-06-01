Johansson was not offered a contract from the Wild prior to Wednesday's deadline, meaning he's now a free agent, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Johansson was a surprising pick at 24th overall in 2018, but his game didn't develop enough for the Wild's liking while he logged time with Frolunda of the SHL. He logged 11 points in each of the last two seasons, though he also picked up seven points in nine contests during the playoffs this year. The 22-year-old is still considered a solid defensive blueliner, and he'll be free to sign with any NHL team that has interest.