Filip Kral: Attending Leafs' camp

Kral will look to secure a contract from the Maple Leafs by attending training camp, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Unfortunately for Kral, he suffered an undisclosed injury during the rookie tournament, which could hurt his chances of landing an entry-level contract. Even if he is healthy, the blueliner figures to be sent back to WHL Spokane in order to continue developing his game.

