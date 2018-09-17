Filip Kral: Sent back to juniors
Kral (undisclosed) was reassigned to WHL Spokane on Sunday.
Kral was never going to make the Leafs' 23-man roster for Opening Night, but an undisclosed injury during rookie camp likely sidelined his chances of earning a spot with AHL Toronto this season. Instead, the 18-year-old will be back with the Chiefs for another junior season.
