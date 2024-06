Zadina (lower body) will become an unrestricted free agent Monday after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Detroit selected Zadina with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft but he never really found his footing at the top level. He's totaled 41 goals and 91 points in 262 career NHL appearances. The 24-year-old winger scored 13 goals and 23 points with a minus-44 rating in 72 games last season.