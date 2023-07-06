Zadina was placed on unconditional waivers by Detroit on Thursday for the purposes of terminating his contract, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Because this is a contract termination and not a buyout, Detroit will be completely rid of the final two seasons of Zadina's three-year, $5.475 million contract and won't have to deal with any cap penalty. Assuming Zadina goes unclaimed on unconditional waivers, which is likely given that he was put on regular waivers Monday and cleared, he will become an unrestricted free agent. The 23-year-old had three goals and seven points in 30 contests while averaging 13:06 of ice time with the Red Wings last season.