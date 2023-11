Greer notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Greer got in on an odd-man rush and dished to MacKenzie Weegar for the Flames' first goal. With three points over his last six games, Greer is doing well to hold onto his fourth-line spot. The 26-year-old winger has five points, 18 shots on net, 26 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances.