Greer scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and had a fighting major in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Greer was busy late in the game, depositing the empty-netter to seal the Flames' win before fighting Sam Carrick just before the buzzer. The goal was Greer's second in the last three games. The 27-year-old continues to maintain his spot on the fourth line over Walker Duehr. Greer has six tallies, 10 points, 36 shots on net, 49 hits, 27 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 32 appearances.