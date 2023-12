Greer scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Greer opened the scoring at 2:30 of the second period. The tally was his fifth of the season, matching his career high from last year. He's picked up nine points through 30 outings this season after posting 12 points in 61 contests with the Bruins a year ago. The 27-year-old has added 34 shots on net, 46 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating in his first campaign with the Flames, serving as a solid fourth-liner.