Greer scored a power-play goal, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers in the Heritage Classic.

Greer got loose on a breakaway and scored right at the end of a power play in the second period. The 26-year-old has primarily played on the fourth line with no power-play time to begin this season. He's collected two points, 14 hits, 11 PIM, nine shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances, though he's also in the mix to be a healthy scratch on occasion.