Greer scored a goal, dished an assist, logged four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Greer did a little bit of everything in his 11:25 of ice time. He was one of six Flames to record multi-point efforts, which included their first goal of the game and an assist on Adam Ruzicka's second-period marker. Greer had been limited to one helper over the previous six games, but he's done well to stick in the lineup despite being stuck on the fourth line. He's at seven points, 22 shots on net, 31 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances this season.