Greer (illness) is good to play Saturday versus New Jersey, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Greer was regarded as questionable for Saturday's contest after skipping Friday's practice, but he won't end up missing any game action. He has four goals and eight points in 25 outings in 2023-24. Greer is projected to play alongside Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube on the fourth line.