Greer scored a goal and added four hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Greer has picked up three points over his last three games. His tally Monday tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period, allowing MacKenzie Weegar to be the hero in overtime. Greer has held his own as a fourth-liner this season with four tallies, four assists, 26 shots on net, 36 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 21 appearances. He's four points back of matching last year's total, which he produced in 61 contests with the Bruins.