Greer logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Greer couldn't cash in on a breakaway, but Philipp Grubauer didn't make a clean save, and Mikael Backlund ultimately knocked in a goal. The helper was Greer's second point in the last three contests. The 26-year-old has three points, 12 shots on net, 17 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 10 outings, though it appears he may have the edge over Dryden Hunt for playing time.