Greer notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Greer picked up his first points in three games since he returned from a broken foot. The 27-year-old continues to see fourth-line usage, giving him limited fantasy appeal. He's matched his career high with 12 points while adding 50 shots on net, 89 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 50 contests this season.