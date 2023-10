Greer posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The helper was Greer's first point in four games with the Flames. He's been effective in a fourth-line role, collecting five hits, five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. Greer looked engaged while on a line with Walker Duehr and Yegor Sharangovich in Thursday's competitive contest. While he could chip in some depth offense, Greer is unlikely to do enough to satisfy fantasy managers' needs on the scoresheet.