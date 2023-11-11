Greer scored a goal, dished two hits and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Greer is helping his own cause to stay in the lineup amid the Flames' burgeoning youth movement, as he has two goals and an assist over his last three games. The 26-year-old winger has been a fourth-line staple with four points through 12 contests overall. He's added 14 shots on net, 22 hits, 13 PIM and an even plus-minus rating this season. Walker Duehr was scratched Friday, but Greer should have a little more leeway given his strong recent play despite his limited role.