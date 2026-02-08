Wiebe recorded three assists in the University of North Dakota's 4-1 win over the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

Wiebe is up to 19 points over 28 contests this season. The 22-year-old blueliner has a chance to surpass the 24 points he put up in 38 outings in 2024-25. Wiebe, a seventh-round pick of the Golden Knights from 2022, is now a Flames prospect after being flipped in the Rasmus Andersson trade in January.