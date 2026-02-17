Wiebe was named the NCHC Defenseman of the Week on Tuesday.

Wiebe has claimed the award in consecutive weeks. He was a defensive ace in the University of North Dakota's 1-0 win over Miami University on Friday, and then added a game-winning goal and an assist in a 4-3 win in the rematch Saturday. Wiebe is up to 21 points in 30 appearances for the Fighting Hawks this season, and his recent play has shown why the Flames were interested in getting his rights in the Rasmus Andersson trade back in January.